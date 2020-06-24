120 Fleetwood Ter

Amenities
Radiant Rambler a Stone's Roll Down to Sligo Creek Trail! - Quaint 3BR/ 2BA Rambler with large open living room great for entertaining, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious and newly finished basement with washer, dryer and ample storage space. Get cozy on the rear deck overlooking the large yard and patio. Conveniently close to downtown Silver Spring, shopping, restaurants and 1.5 mi to Silver Spring Metro.
Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com with inquiries or to schedule a showing.
Rental Terms
Rent: $2,700
Application Fee: $50
Security Deposit: $2,700
Pet Policy: pets considered on a case by case basis
No Smoking
(RLNE3077530)