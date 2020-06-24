All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 120 Fleetwood Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
120 Fleetwood Ter
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

120 Fleetwood Ter

120 Fleetwood Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

120 Fleetwood Terrace, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Radiant Rambler a Stone's Roll Down to Sligo Creek Trail! - Quaint 3BR/ 2BA Rambler with large open living room great for entertaining, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious and newly finished basement with washer, dryer and ample storage space. Get cozy on the rear deck overlooking the large yard and patio. Conveniently close to downtown Silver Spring, shopping, restaurants and 1.5 mi to Silver Spring Metro.

Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com with inquiries or to schedule a showing.

Rental Terms
Rent: $2,700
Application Fee: $50
Security Deposit: $2,700
Pet Policy: pets considered on a case by case basis
No Smoking

(RLNE3077530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Fleetwood Ter have any available units?
120 Fleetwood Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 120 Fleetwood Ter have?
Some of 120 Fleetwood Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Fleetwood Ter currently offering any rent specials?
120 Fleetwood Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Fleetwood Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Fleetwood Ter is pet friendly.
Does 120 Fleetwood Ter offer parking?
No, 120 Fleetwood Ter does not offer parking.
Does 120 Fleetwood Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Fleetwood Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Fleetwood Ter have a pool?
No, 120 Fleetwood Ter does not have a pool.
Does 120 Fleetwood Ter have accessible units?
No, 120 Fleetwood Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Fleetwood Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Fleetwood Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Fleetwood Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Fleetwood Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir
Silver Spring, MD 20904
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20902
Fenton Silver Spring
8240 Fenton Street
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20903
Metro 710 Apartments
710 Roeder Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Silver Spring House
555 Thayer Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University