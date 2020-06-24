120 Fleetwood Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Radiant Rambler a Stone's Roll Down to Sligo Creek Trail! - Quaint 3BR/ 2BA Rambler with large open living room great for entertaining, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious and newly finished basement with washer, dryer and ample storage space. Get cozy on the rear deck overlooking the large yard and patio. Conveniently close to downtown Silver Spring, shopping, restaurants and 1.5 mi to Silver Spring Metro.



Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com with inquiries or to schedule a showing.



Rental Terms

Rent: $2,700

Application Fee: $50

Security Deposit: $2,700

Pet Policy: pets considered on a case by case basis

No Smoking



(RLNE3077530)