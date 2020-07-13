Amenities
With upscale amenities and a LEED(R) Gold certification, The Terano is built for exceptional Rockville living. Featuring modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans — including urban-style two-level lofts with unique finishes — these luxury apartments are located along a charming corridor of shops and restaurants. Less than a five-minute walk from the Twinbrook Metro station, The Terano combines upscale living with down-to-earth ease. Nestled between Rockville Pike and Rock Creek Park, The Terano offers the sweet spot between an urban vibe and an outdoor vitality. An idyllic location just steps from the Twinbrook Metro ensures easy connectivity to Rockville, Silver Spring, Bethesda and, of course, downtown D.C. With multiple eateries and shops in the neighboring community, The Terano represents urban convenience amongst nature’s serenity.