Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible courtyard dog park elevator gym green community pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed game room parking pool table shuffle board garage online portal yoga

With upscale amenities and a LEED(R) Gold certification, The Terano is built for exceptional Rockville living. Featuring modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans — including urban-style two-level lofts with unique finishes — these luxury apartments are located along a charming corridor of shops and restaurants. Less than a five-minute walk from the Twinbrook Metro station, The Terano combines upscale living with down-to-earth ease. Nestled between Rockville Pike and Rock Creek Park, The Terano offers the sweet spot between an urban vibe and an outdoor vitality. An idyllic location just steps from the Twinbrook Metro ensures easy connectivity to Rockville, Silver Spring, Bethesda and, of course, downtown D.C. With multiple eateries and shops in the neighboring community, The Terano represents urban convenience amongst nature’s serenity.