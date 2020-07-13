All apartments in Rockville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

The Terano

Open Now until 6pm
5720 Fishers Ln · (833) 916-1842
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD 20852

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 720450 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 720342 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 720316 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 720532 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit 720329 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit 720515 · Avail. Sep 22

$2,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Terano.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
green community
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
game room
parking
pool table
shuffle board
garage
online portal
yoga
With upscale amenities and a LEED(R) Gold certification, The Terano is built for exceptional Rockville living. Featuring modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans — including urban-style two-level lofts with unique finishes — these luxury apartments are located along a charming corridor of shops and restaurants. Less than a five-minute walk from the Twinbrook Metro station, The Terano combines upscale living with down-to-earth ease. Nestled between Rockville Pike and Rock Creek Park, The Terano offers the sweet spot between an urban vibe and an outdoor vitality. An idyllic location just steps from the Twinbrook Metro ensures easy connectivity to Rockville, Silver Spring, Bethesda and, of course, downtown D.C. With multiple eateries and shops in the neighboring community, The Terano represents urban convenience amongst nature’s serenity.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $450 Amenity Fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $350 Flat Fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: $70/month per spot.
Storage Details: $65/month: 5x5

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Terano have any available units?
The Terano has 17 units available starting at $1,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Terano have?
Some of The Terano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Terano currently offering any rent specials?
The Terano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Terano pet-friendly?
Yes, The Terano is pet friendly.
Does The Terano offer parking?
Yes, The Terano offers parking.
Does The Terano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Terano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Terano have a pool?
Yes, The Terano has a pool.
Does The Terano have accessible units?
Yes, The Terano has accessible units.
Does The Terano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Terano has units with dishwashers.
Does The Terano have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Terano has units with air conditioning.
