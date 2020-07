Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage elevator guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access pool table

The convenient location of these new apartments can only be matched by the level of comfort you will find in each home including granite counters, hardwood-style flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro also has amazing amenities - from a fitness center to a gaming center to a great pool with cabanas and a fire pit. These Rockville apartments are waiting for you to call home!