Beautifully remodeled 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths single family home in Rockville. New paint, new hardwood floors, new windows,, new kitchen cabinets and granite, stainless steel appliances, wood burning fireplace. Ceramic tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms.Deck out of the kitchen. Walk out basement to the fenced large yard. Big storage, shed. Walk to Rockville metro and town center