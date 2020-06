Amenities

Completely renovated (2015) Rambler home situated in the heart of Rockville with easy access to I-270. Easy walk to Rockville Metro. Newer paint, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops & appliances. Lots of sun exposure! Fully finished basement with office/rec room & snack bar area for all uses. Nice large backyard & swimming pool This will not last on the market!