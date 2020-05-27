886 AZALEA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Move-in ready! This SPACIOUS, sun-filled townhome is turn-key and ready for you to call home. The 1300+SF interior features gleaming hardwood floors across two levels; open concept living and dining room; meticulously kept kitchen with ceramic tiles, standard appliances and full size washer and dryer and powder room. The upper level boasts 3 generously sized bedrooms with ceiling fans in each of them; ample closet space and a full sized bath. This home comes complete with sliding glass doors that lead to a private, brick patio with access to a fully fenced-in backyard and unassigned parking lot. With so many features, what's not to love? Submit your application online today.