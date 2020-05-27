All apartments in Rockville
886 AZALEA DRIVE
886 AZALEA DRIVE

886 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

886 Azalea Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Move-in ready! This SPACIOUS, sun-filled townhome is turn-key and ready for you to call home. The 1300+SF interior features gleaming hardwood floors across two levels; open concept living and dining room; meticulously kept kitchen with ceramic tiles, standard appliances and full size washer and dryer and powder room. The upper level boasts 3 generously sized bedrooms with ceiling fans in each of them; ample closet space and a full sized bath. This home comes complete with sliding glass doors that lead to a private, brick patio with access to a fully fenced-in backyard and unassigned parking lot. With so many features, what's not to love? Submit your application online today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 886 AZALEA DRIVE have any available units?
886 AZALEA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 886 AZALEA DRIVE have?
Some of 886 AZALEA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 886 AZALEA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
886 AZALEA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 886 AZALEA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 886 AZALEA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 886 AZALEA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 886 AZALEA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 886 AZALEA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 886 AZALEA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 886 AZALEA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 886 AZALEA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 886 AZALEA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 886 AZALEA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 886 AZALEA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 886 AZALEA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 886 AZALEA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 886 AZALEA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

