All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 800 LINCOLN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
800 LINCOLN STREET
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

800 LINCOLN STREET

800 Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
East Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

800 Lincoln Street, Rockville, MD 20850
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Rambler, 3/4 mile to ROCKVILLE METRO & MARC : Renovations include: Gourmet Kitchen, Newer Hardwood floors, new basement bath, fans & lighting, Finished rec rm with pellet stove, New Washer & dryer, Lovely deck with grape vines, nice fenced yard, garden, fruit trees, great basement workshop, Rec room with pellet stove, FRENCH IMMERSION program at Elementary school near the house. GAS Heating!, 2 pets under 50 lbs okay with Pet Deposit, NO BSMT BDRM, SPRUCE UP TO BE DONE THIS WEEK. Available to move in May 8th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 LINCOLN STREET have any available units?
800 LINCOLN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 800 LINCOLN STREET have?
Some of 800 LINCOLN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 LINCOLN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
800 LINCOLN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 LINCOLN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 LINCOLN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 800 LINCOLN STREET offer parking?
No, 800 LINCOLN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 800 LINCOLN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 LINCOLN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 LINCOLN STREET have a pool?
No, 800 LINCOLN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 800 LINCOLN STREET have accessible units?
No, 800 LINCOLN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 800 LINCOLN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 LINCOLN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 LINCOLN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 LINCOLN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd
Rockville, MD 20855
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd
Rockville, MD 20851
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St
Rockville, MD 20850
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way
Rockville, MD 20850
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr
Rockville, MD 20850

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University