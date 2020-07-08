800 LINCOLN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated Rambler, 3/4 mile to ROCKVILLE METRO & MARC : Renovations include: Gourmet Kitchen, Newer Hardwood floors, new basement bath, fans & lighting, Finished rec rm with pellet stove, New Washer & dryer, Lovely deck with grape vines, nice fenced yard, garden, fruit trees, great basement workshop, Rec room with pellet stove, FRENCH IMMERSION program at Elementary school near the house. GAS Heating!, 2 pets under 50 lbs okay with Pet Deposit, NO BSMT BDRM, SPRUCE UP TO BE DONE THIS WEEK. Available to move in May 8th.