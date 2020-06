Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is a well maintained 3 bedroom 2 and half bath townhouse located in Regents Square Community with parking at the front door. The property is in an excellent School district near several parks, Rockville city center, library, shopping, highways, and public transportation. The house is fully carpeted with washer/dryer inside with fenced back yard enclosing patio.