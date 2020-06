Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Totally renovated single house 15 minutes walk to Rockville Town Center features open floor plan, high ceiling fam-room, fireplace and hardwood flooring. 4th bedroom in lower level, garage has been storage and carport parking.

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME



So conveniently located with 15 minutes walking distance to Rockville town center. Easy access to parks, senior center, swimming center, and highway. Rockville town center offers shopping, movie, restaurants, metro and Marc train.

Less