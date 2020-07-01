All apartments in Rockville
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

625 LINCOLN ST

625 Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

625 Lincoln Street, Rockville, MD 20850
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Really nice 3 BD 1.5 BA detached home for rent in the Maryvale neighborhood of Rockville. This rambler style rental boasts new hardwood floors throughout, a cute country style kitchen, updated full bath on the main level, has been freshly painted throughout and CENTRAL AIR COMING IN MID-MAY. It also includes a new washer and dryer located in the spacious unfinished basement that can be used for storage, has a large fenced in back yard, nice big front porch and only a FIVE MIN walk to the Rockville metro STATION. Dogs are allowed with some breed and size restrictions. New kitchen sink will be installed. Tenants must acquire rental insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 LINCOLN ST have any available units?
625 LINCOLN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 625 LINCOLN ST have?
Some of 625 LINCOLN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 LINCOLN ST currently offering any rent specials?
625 LINCOLN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 LINCOLN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 LINCOLN ST is pet friendly.
Does 625 LINCOLN ST offer parking?
Yes, 625 LINCOLN ST offers parking.
Does 625 LINCOLN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 LINCOLN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 LINCOLN ST have a pool?
No, 625 LINCOLN ST does not have a pool.
Does 625 LINCOLN ST have accessible units?
No, 625 LINCOLN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 625 LINCOLN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 LINCOLN ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 LINCOLN ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 625 LINCOLN ST has units with air conditioning.

