625 LINCOLN ST

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Really nice 3 BD 1.5 BA detached home for rent in the Maryvale neighborhood of Rockville. This rambler style rental boasts new hardwood floors throughout, a cute country style kitchen, updated full bath on the main level, has been freshly painted throughout and CENTRAL AIR COMING IN MID-MAY. It also includes a new washer and dryer located in the spacious unfinished basement that can be used for storage, has a large fenced in back yard, nice big front porch and only a FIVE MIN walk to the Rockville metro STATION. Dogs are allowed with some breed and size restrictions. New kitchen sink will be installed. Tenants must acquire rental insurance.