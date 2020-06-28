Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

618 Ivy League Ln #18-100, Rockville, MD 20850 -

TO submit an application go to REALTYSERVICEEXPERTS.COM then to PROPERTY MANAGEMENT . 100% WOW EFFECT! Over-the-top TOTAL renovation of an END-UNIT TH BACKING TO OPEN SPACE next to dazzling Rockville town center! UNBELIEVABLE improvements: cherry wood hdwd floors; fully remodeled KT w/Bosch appliances, solid wood cabs & natural stone floor tiles; all BA's fully redone to the utmost standard including multiple jet showers in MBA & steam shower in LL, & more. CHECK OUT VIRTUAL TOUR!



(RLNE5156871)