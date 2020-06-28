All apartments in Rockville
618 Ivy League Ln #18-100
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

618 Ivy League Ln #18-100

618 Ivy League Ln · No Longer Available
Location

618 Ivy League Ln, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
618 Ivy League Ln #18-100, Rockville, MD 20850 -
TO submit an application go to REALTYSERVICEEXPERTS.COM then to PROPERTY MANAGEMENT . 100% WOW EFFECT! Over-the-top TOTAL renovation of an END-UNIT TH BACKING TO OPEN SPACE next to dazzling Rockville town center! UNBELIEVABLE improvements: cherry wood hdwd floors; fully remodeled KT w/Bosch appliances, solid wood cabs & natural stone floor tiles; all BA's fully redone to the utmost standard including multiple jet showers in MBA & steam shower in LL, & more. CHECK OUT VIRTUAL TOUR!

(RLNE5156871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Ivy League Ln #18-100 have any available units?
618 Ivy League Ln #18-100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
Is 618 Ivy League Ln #18-100 currently offering any rent specials?
618 Ivy League Ln #18-100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Ivy League Ln #18-100 pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Ivy League Ln #18-100 is pet friendly.
Does 618 Ivy League Ln #18-100 offer parking?
No, 618 Ivy League Ln #18-100 does not offer parking.
Does 618 Ivy League Ln #18-100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Ivy League Ln #18-100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Ivy League Ln #18-100 have a pool?
No, 618 Ivy League Ln #18-100 does not have a pool.
Does 618 Ivy League Ln #18-100 have accessible units?
No, 618 Ivy League Ln #18-100 does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Ivy League Ln #18-100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Ivy League Ln #18-100 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Ivy League Ln #18-100 have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 Ivy League Ln #18-100 does not have units with air conditioning.
