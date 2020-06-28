5918 Ridgeway Avenue, Rockville, MD 20851 East Rockville
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 BEDROOM AND 2 FULL BATHS SINGLE FAMILY HOME NEAR TWINBROOK METRO - FULLY RENOVATED HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS, HUGE BACKYARD, NEAR SHOPPING, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, NEAR TWINBROOK METRO. ALL NEW WINDOWS, APPLIANCES,
(RLNE5130900)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE have any available units?
5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
Is 5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.