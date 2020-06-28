All apartments in Rockville
January 14 2020

5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE

5918 Ridgeway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5918 Ridgeway Avenue, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 BEDROOM AND 2 FULL BATHS SINGLE FAMILY HOME NEAR TWINBROOK METRO - FULLY RENOVATED HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS, HUGE BACKYARD, NEAR SHOPPING, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, NEAR TWINBROOK METRO. ALL NEW WINDOWS, APPLIANCES,

(RLNE5130900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE have any available units?
5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
Is 5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5918 RIDGWAY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
