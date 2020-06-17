5903 SPAATZ PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

New roof, fresh paint inside and out, hardwood floors re-finished, new carpet & new FB on 1st floor. New granite counters, new sink and new faucet. New flooring (covered with paper) and gas cooking. Under cabinet lights and new overhead light. Dishwasher 2 years young and new refrigerator. Hot water heater 2 years young. 1 BR + den on main level both have hardwood floors (re-finished). Three very large BR's upstairs. Master BR upstairs w/new carpet has 2 separate rooms and 2 closets. 2nd floor bath has shower, new lighting, new floor and fresh paint. All BR's have ceiling fans.Separate laundry room with overhead storage, carport and street parking. Seeking strong credit (740+), strong income and great references. No pets and the entire property is non-smoking. No LLC's pls. Wegman's breaking ground in 2020 on Rockville Pike. Close to Twinbrook Metro and Veirs Mill Rd., CVS, etc. Owner/landlord is licensed MD Realtor.