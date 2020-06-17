All apartments in Rockville
5903 SPAATZ PLACE

5903 Spaatz Place · (410) 715-3297
Location

5903 Spaatz Place, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
New roof, fresh paint inside and out, hardwood floors re-finished, new carpet & new FB on 1st floor. New granite counters, new sink and new faucet. New flooring (covered with paper) and gas cooking. Under cabinet lights and new overhead light. Dishwasher 2 years young and new refrigerator. Hot water heater 2 years young. 1 BR + den on main level both have hardwood floors (re-finished). Three very large BR's upstairs. Master BR upstairs w/new carpet has 2 separate rooms and 2 closets. 2nd floor bath has shower, new lighting, new floor and fresh paint. All BR's have ceiling fans.Separate laundry room with overhead storage, carport and street parking. Seeking strong credit (740+), strong income and great references. No pets and the entire property is non-smoking. No LLC's pls. Wegman's breaking ground in 2020 on Rockville Pike. Close to Twinbrook Metro and Veirs Mill Rd., CVS, etc. Owner/landlord is licensed MD Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5903 SPAATZ PLACE have any available units?
5903 SPAATZ PLACE has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5903 SPAATZ PLACE have?
Some of 5903 SPAATZ PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5903 SPAATZ PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5903 SPAATZ PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5903 SPAATZ PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5903 SPAATZ PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 5903 SPAATZ PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5903 SPAATZ PLACE does offer parking.
Does 5903 SPAATZ PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5903 SPAATZ PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5903 SPAATZ PLACE have a pool?
No, 5903 SPAATZ PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5903 SPAATZ PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5903 SPAATZ PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5903 SPAATZ PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5903 SPAATZ PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5903 SPAATZ PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5903 SPAATZ PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
