5903 SPAATZ PLACE

Amenities
New roof, fresh paint inside and out, hardwood floors re-finished, new carpet & new FB on 1st floor. New granite counters, new sink and new faucet. New flooring (covered with paper) and gas cooking. Under cabinet lights and new overhead light. Dishwasher 2 years young and new refrigerator. Hot water heater 2 years young. 1 BR + den on main level both have hardwood floors (re-finished). Three very large BR's upstairs. Master BR upstairs w/new carpet has 2 separate rooms and 2 closets. 2nd floor bath has shower, new lighting, new floor and fresh paint. All BR's have ceiling fans.Separate laundry room with overhead storage, carport and street parking. Seeking strong credit (740+), strong income and great references. No pets and the entire property is non-smoking. No LLC's pls. Wegman's breaking ground in 2020 on Rockville Pike. Close to Twinbrook Metro and Veirs Mill Rd., CVS, etc. Owner/landlord is licensed MD Realtor.