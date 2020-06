Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Don't miss this perfect home!! Ride the TWINBROOK METRO, Newer kitchen with Stainless appliances, Hardwood floors in Living Rm, All new painting everywhere and new carpeting in the Bdrms, Gorgeous serene yard with a private driveway. 3 full Bedrooms + Den, Newer Hvac system, front load washer, gas heating and cooking! Bright & Sunny!! Close to Rockville Town Center shops and restaurants, NO Pets. Move in within a week.