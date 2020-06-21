512 LAWSON WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Available immediately, this spacious townhome in King Farm has a hard to find main floor owner suite. Cathedral ceilings in living room with modern lighting and designer details. Marble fireplace and mantle. Grand stair case to upper level loft and 2 bedrooms. Separate dining room and breakfast areas. Hardwood Floors. Owner suite has two large closets with closet systems installed. Master bath has extra large Jacuzzi and stand alone shower. Fabulous stone patio and separate 2 car garage. Large lower level with recreation room, office space, a full bath and storage room and a full sized washer and dryer. King Farm is a lovely community in Rockville conveniently located near Metro, ICC, I-270 and 355. 2 community pools, green space, two parks, a village center with grocery store, restaurants, banks and shopping. Shuttle to metro offers the ultimate convenience. A wonderful community awaits you!