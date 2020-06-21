All apartments in Rockville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

512 LAWSON WAY

512 Lawson Way
Location

512 Lawson Way, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Available immediately, this spacious townhome in King Farm has a hard to find main floor owner suite. Cathedral ceilings in living room with modern lighting and designer details. Marble fireplace and mantle. Grand stair case to upper level loft and 2 bedrooms. Separate dining room and breakfast areas. Hardwood Floors. Owner suite has two large closets with closet systems installed. Master bath has extra large Jacuzzi and stand alone shower. Fabulous stone patio and separate 2 car garage. Large lower level with recreation room, office space, a full bath and storage room and a full sized washer and dryer. King Farm is a lovely community in Rockville conveniently located near Metro, ICC, I-270 and 355. 2 community pools, green space, two parks, a village center with grocery store, restaurants, banks and shopping. Shuttle to metro offers the ultimate convenience. A wonderful community awaits you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 LAWSON WAY have any available units?
512 LAWSON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 512 LAWSON WAY have?
Some of 512 LAWSON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 LAWSON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
512 LAWSON WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 LAWSON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 512 LAWSON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 512 LAWSON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 512 LAWSON WAY does offer parking.
Does 512 LAWSON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 LAWSON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 LAWSON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 512 LAWSON WAY has a pool.
Does 512 LAWSON WAY have accessible units?
No, 512 LAWSON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 512 LAWSON WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 LAWSON WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 LAWSON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 LAWSON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
