507 DENHAM ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill

Walking distance to the Rockville metro station, bus stop, and Rockville Town Center. - 1 mile to the Rockville Metro; Walk to Rockville Town Center: (1) 12 - 15 Minutes by Metro from Rockville to National Institutes of Health, and the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center; and (2) downtown Bethesda; (3) 30 minutes to Downtown Washington. DC. Three Large Bedrooms; 1.5 Bathrooms; Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout; Updated Kitchens, Bathrooms, Appliances; New Washer/ Dryer; Large Private Backyard with Grill- Off Street Parking; Quiet Street- Tenant Maintains Yard, and Pays Utilities.