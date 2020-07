Amenities

FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. This Beautiful and Well-Kept Home with 3 Finished Levels Boasts possible 4 Br, 3.5Ba, 2-Car Garage (attached), Stainless Steel appliances in the Gourmet Kitchen, Gleaming H/W Floors, Master Bedroom Suite, Deck, lots of Natural Light, and tons of Upgrades. All these in a splendid home located in the most sought-after section of KING FARM community. GOOD CREDIT ONLY.