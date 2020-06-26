403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel playground basketball court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground tennis court

WOW!! What a gorgeous house in desirable NORTH FARM! brand NEW paint throughout the property, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, lots of storage space in cabinets and an exit to a specious back yard and a patio, hard wood floors throughout the property, cozy family room w/a fire place, overlooking the back yard with an exit door which makes it easier to move around and enjoy the outdoors and indoors. The house features 4 large bedrooms with built in closets and shelves, the basement has a guest room, full bath and space for storage/office/play room. Exterior maintenance is INCLUDED in rent. Playground, tennis and basketball courts are within walking distance. Easy access to main roads and public transportation. Feeds into excellent schools!! Make this home yours.