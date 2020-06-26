All apartments in Rockville
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE

403 Green Pasture Drive · No Longer Available
Location

403 Green Pasture Drive, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
tennis court
WOW!! What a gorgeous house in desirable NORTH FARM! brand NEW paint throughout the property, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, lots of storage space in cabinets and an exit to a specious back yard and a patio, hard wood floors throughout the property, cozy family room w/a fire place, overlooking the back yard with an exit door which makes it easier to move around and enjoy the outdoors and indoors. The house features 4 large bedrooms with built in closets and shelves, the basement has a guest room, full bath and space for storage/office/play room. Exterior maintenance is INCLUDED in rent. Playground, tennis and basketball courts are within walking distance. Easy access to main roads and public transportation. Feeds into excellent schools!! Make this home yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE have any available units?
403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE have?
Some of 403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 GREEN PASTURE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
