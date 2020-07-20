328 Beall Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! This fully renovated and freshly painted open floor plan, 3BED 1.5BATH is ready to welcome a new family in our gorgeous Rockville Historical Neighborhood! Enjoy your family time at a cute enclosed porch, or your BBQ at the deck and backyard area. Hardwood floors, new counter tops and updated stainless steel appliances in the kitchen are just waiting for you. Beall Elementary School just crossing the street, and walking distance to Rockville State Park. Rockville Metro Station and 495 are only 5 minutes away, along with the famous Rockville Town Center where you can find trendy bars, restaurants, gym, grocery stores and more! This property counts with a basement for additional storage with a half bath. Do not miss this one, great location for the price!