All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 328 Beall Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
328 Beall Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

328 Beall Avenue

328 Beall Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
Central Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

328 Beall Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE NOW! This fully renovated and freshly painted open floor plan, 3BED 1.5BATH is ready to welcome a new family in our gorgeous Rockville Historical Neighborhood! Enjoy your family time at a cute enclosed porch, or your BBQ at the deck and backyard area. Hardwood floors, new counter tops and updated stainless steel appliances in the kitchen are just waiting for you. Beall Elementary School just crossing the street, and walking distance to Rockville State Park. Rockville Metro Station and 495 are only 5 minutes away, along with the famous Rockville Town Center where you can find trendy bars, restaurants, gym, grocery stores and more! This property counts with a basement for additional storage with a half bath. Do not miss this one, great location for the price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Beall Avenue have any available units?
328 Beall Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 328 Beall Avenue have?
Some of 328 Beall Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Beall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
328 Beall Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Beall Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 328 Beall Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 328 Beall Avenue offer parking?
No, 328 Beall Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 328 Beall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Beall Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Beall Avenue have a pool?
No, 328 Beall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 328 Beall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 328 Beall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Beall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 Beall Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Beall Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 328 Beall Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd
Rockville, MD 20855
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd
Rockville, MD 20851
Palladian
38 Maryland Ave., #313
Rockville, MD 20850
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd
Rockville, MD 20855
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St
Rockville, MD 20850
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way
Rockville, MD 20850
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln
Rockville, MD 20851

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pools
Rockville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University