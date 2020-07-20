303 Ridgemont Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Stunning Three Level Townhome With 2 Car Garage, Moments to METRO & More - Located in King Farm, a modern community with grace and charm! The neighborhood offers pool, tennis, and parks throughout with wonderful shopping and restaurants. Ideally located, this community is adjacent to the Shady Grove Metro and moments to I-270 for easy commutes.

This impressive 3 bedroom 2 full and 2 half bath home features handsome wood floors, gas-log fireplace, spacious kitchen with island, two car garage and more! Handsome wood flooring on main living areas and bedrooms, and recent carpeting in the recreation room area and stair runner.



For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem at 301-655-3820



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

This is a Non-Smoking and No Pets Property



NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.



(RLNE4659221)