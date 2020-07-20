All apartments in Rockville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

303 Ridgemont Ave

303 Ridgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

303 Ridgemont Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning Three Level Townhome With 2 Car Garage, Moments to METRO & More - Located in King Farm, a modern community with grace and charm! The neighborhood offers pool, tennis, and parks throughout with wonderful shopping and restaurants. Ideally located, this community is adjacent to the Shady Grove Metro and moments to I-270 for easy commutes.
This impressive 3 bedroom 2 full and 2 half bath home features handsome wood floors, gas-log fireplace, spacious kitchen with island, two car garage and more! Handsome wood flooring on main living areas and bedrooms, and recent carpeting in the recreation room area and stair runner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem at 301-655-3820

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
This is a Non-Smoking and No Pets Property

NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.

(RLNE4659221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Ridgemont Ave have any available units?
303 Ridgemont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 303 Ridgemont Ave have?
Some of 303 Ridgemont Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Ridgemont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
303 Ridgemont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Ridgemont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 303 Ridgemont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 303 Ridgemont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 303 Ridgemont Ave offers parking.
Does 303 Ridgemont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Ridgemont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Ridgemont Ave have a pool?
Yes, 303 Ridgemont Ave has a pool.
Does 303 Ridgemont Ave have accessible units?
No, 303 Ridgemont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Ridgemont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Ridgemont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Ridgemont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Ridgemont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
