24 Rockcrest Circle
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

24 Rockcrest Circle

24 Rockcrest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

24 Rockcrest Circle, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
24 Rockcrest Circle Available 06/17/20 Spacious 3 BR Townhouse in Rockville - Spacious 3 BR Townhouse in Rockville. Step into a spacious living room with wood floors and great natural light. Separate dining area and additional living space with a decorative fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops, updated appliances and plenty of storage space. Upstairs there is a master bedroom suite, with dual walk-in-in closets, and a updated bathroom with a separate shower and tub. The other two bedrooms on this level are just as spacious and have access to a hall bath. The lower level of the home has a den with a full bath and also immediate access to the attached garage, making a convenient alternative entrance to the home.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email SDonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5839896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Rockcrest Circle have any available units?
24 Rockcrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 24 Rockcrest Circle have?
Some of 24 Rockcrest Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Rockcrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
24 Rockcrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Rockcrest Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Rockcrest Circle is pet friendly.
Does 24 Rockcrest Circle offer parking?
Yes, 24 Rockcrest Circle offers parking.
Does 24 Rockcrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Rockcrest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Rockcrest Circle have a pool?
No, 24 Rockcrest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 24 Rockcrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 24 Rockcrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Rockcrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Rockcrest Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Rockcrest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Rockcrest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

