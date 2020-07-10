Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

24 Rockcrest Circle Available 06/17/20 Spacious 3 BR Townhouse in Rockville - Spacious 3 BR Townhouse in Rockville. Step into a spacious living room with wood floors and great natural light. Separate dining area and additional living space with a decorative fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops, updated appliances and plenty of storage space. Upstairs there is a master bedroom suite, with dual walk-in-in closets, and a updated bathroom with a separate shower and tub. The other two bedrooms on this level are just as spacious and have access to a hall bath. The lower level of the home has a den with a full bath and also immediate access to the attached garage, making a convenient alternative entrance to the home.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email SDonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



(RLNE5839896)