24 Rockcrest Circle Available 06/17/20 Spacious 3 BR Townhouse in Rockville - Spacious 3 BR Townhouse in Rockville. Step into a spacious living room with wood floors and great natural light. Separate dining area and additional living space with a decorative fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops, updated appliances and plenty of storage space. Upstairs there is a master bedroom suite, with dual walk-in-in closets, and a updated bathroom with a separate shower and tub. The other two bedrooms on this level are just as spacious and have access to a hall bath. The lower level of the home has a den with a full bath and also immediate access to the attached garage, making a convenient alternative entrance to the home.
Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email SDonohue@baymgmtgroup.com
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/
