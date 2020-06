Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Bright & sunny 2 bedroom 2 bath luxury condo. Facing South. Freshly painted. Gleaming hardwood floors in LR/DR. 2 BR with balconies on each side of the unit. Washer & Dryer in unit! Secure Building. 1 underground garage parking space is included! Great location in the Heart of Rockville! Minutes to restaurants, shops, Library, Regal Cinema, Rockville Metro Station. Short term of 6-month is OK.