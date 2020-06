Amenities

This YOUNG private 3 BR & 3 FB home sparkles. Very spacious home/not your average Twinbrook property. This home is 1,644 sq. ft. Wood flooring, new roof in Sept. 2018 & new stove and new DW in 2018. Master BR en-suite. Beautiful, finished LL w/spacious family rm incl. built in's. Lrg. fenced corner lot, patio & off st. park. Sidewalks. Easy walk to Viers Mill Rd. & shop. & transportation amenities. Sorry no pets.