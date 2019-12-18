All apartments in Rockville
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:20 AM

2 BENT PINE COURT

2 Bent Pine Court · (301) 468-8919
Location

2 Bent Pine Court, Rockville, MD 20854
West Rockville

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2910 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
TENANT OCCUPIED! 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED-Beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick front Colonial Home with a 2 car garage. Nestled on a cul-de-sac in the desirable Horizon Hill neighborhood of Potomac in the Wooton District, this home is in a prime location. This spacious home features gleaming hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with space to eat in, updated appliances, formal dining room and a formal living room with a sunny bay window. The family room boasts a fireplace and french doors that open out to a patio overlooking the lush flowering lawn and a partially fenced in backyard. Large, finished, walk out basement. Beautifully landscaped w/ lush shrubbery and trees. The main level features an office or fifth bedroom, a spacious laundry room and a half bathroom. Upstairs, there are four spacious bedrooms and 2 full, updated bathrooms. Just minutes from 270/495, Falls Road, Shopping, Dining, Great schools and Gorgeous Parks. NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 BENT PINE COURT have any available units?
2 BENT PINE COURT has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 BENT PINE COURT have?
Some of 2 BENT PINE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 BENT PINE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2 BENT PINE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 BENT PINE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2 BENT PINE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 2 BENT PINE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2 BENT PINE COURT does offer parking.
Does 2 BENT PINE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 BENT PINE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 BENT PINE COURT have a pool?
No, 2 BENT PINE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2 BENT PINE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2 BENT PINE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2 BENT PINE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 BENT PINE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 BENT PINE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 BENT PINE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
