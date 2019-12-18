2 BENT PINE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

TENANT OCCUPIED! 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED-Beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick front Colonial Home with a 2 car garage. Nestled on a cul-de-sac in the desirable Horizon Hill neighborhood of Potomac in the Wooton District, this home is in a prime location. This spacious home features gleaming hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with space to eat in, updated appliances, formal dining room and a formal living room with a sunny bay window. The family room boasts a fireplace and french doors that open out to a patio overlooking the lush flowering lawn and a partially fenced in backyard. Large, finished, walk out basement. Beautifully landscaped w/ lush shrubbery and trees. The main level features an office or fifth bedroom, a spacious laundry room and a half bathroom. Upstairs, there are four spacious bedrooms and 2 full, updated bathrooms. Just minutes from 270/495, Falls Road, Shopping, Dining, Great schools and Gorgeous Parks. NO PETS ALLOWED