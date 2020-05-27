1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Lovely renovated townhouse, 3 bedroom, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, private deck, patio, parking and backyard with beautiful wooded view. Lower level has private entrance and full bathroom. New bathrooms, new kitchen cabinets, new quartz countertop, new appliances, new floors, new fresh paint in its entirety, new inside and outside ligthing, new HVAC System, new fans in all bedrooms and kitchen, new windows, new siding. Laundry in basement. Be the first one to enjoy all the upgrades in this highly sought-after area of Montgomery Couny just minutes from metro, Montgomery College, University of Maryland. Don't miss this oportunity to live in a quiet community tucked away, but very near from all the action and amenities of the DMV. All offers welcomed. Call for a visit today.