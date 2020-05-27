All apartments in Rockville
1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT

1773 Redgate Farms Court · No Longer Available
Location

1773 Redgate Farms Court, Rockville, MD 20850
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely renovated townhouse, 3 bedroom, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, private deck, patio, parking and backyard with beautiful wooded view. Lower level has private entrance and full bathroom. New bathrooms, new kitchen cabinets, new quartz countertop, new appliances, new floors, new fresh paint in its entirety, new inside and outside ligthing, new HVAC System, new fans in all bedrooms and kitchen, new windows, new siding. Laundry in basement. Be the first one to enjoy all the upgrades in this highly sought-after area of Montgomery Couny just minutes from metro, Montgomery College, University of Maryland. Don't miss this oportunity to live in a quiet community tucked away, but very near from all the action and amenities of the DMV. All offers welcomed. Call for a visit today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT have any available units?
1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT have?
Some of 1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT offers parking.
Does 1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT have a pool?
No, 1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT have accessible units?
No, 1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1773 REDGATE FARMS COURT has units with air conditioning.
