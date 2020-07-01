1759 REDGATE FARMS CT

Amenities

Beautiful updated townhome with so many extras and amenities you will not believe it. Enjoy the views from the large back deck and patio of trees and privacy. Major updates were done in 2016/2017 in kitchen, all 4 bathrooms, flooring, lighting, master bedroom closet, windows, patio. Completely renovated kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a solid copper farm sink with rustic hang down lighting, new cabinets with soft close drawers, built in spice storage and a concealed dishwasher. The kitchen is open to the dining area and to the living room with wood burning fireplace. Above the fireplace is a Samsung 65" curved 4K TV mounted with flexible lowering movement. There is a brick accent wall in dining and living room. Throughout the main and lower levels is hardwood look flooring. For smart home features there are dimmable Lutron smart light switches throughout allowing remote, voice or app control, LED recessed lighting throughout and a Nest smart home thermostat. Powder room is off entry hallway. Upstairs has master bedroom with ceiling fan and hanging mirror. The master bedroom closet is fully organized with rod pull down for easier access, pants rack pull outs and more. Also, lovely updated master bathroom with shower. Two other bedrooms with good closet space, one with ceiling fan, updated hall bathroom and large hall closet. Upstairs is fully carpeted. Lower level is almost fully finished with large rec room, full updated bathroom with shower, kitchenette with cabinets, sink, full size refrigerator and stackable front loading washer and dryer. From the rec room, there is a sliding glass doors to large patio with pet friendly features - dog relief area. cat scratching post, dog door can be put in sliding glass door as option, wire/screen-in patio. Also, there is a swing and a shed. Door at back of patio to walk down steps to extra community parking area. There is 1 assigned parking space in front of townhouse and other unassigned spaces. This is a small townhouse community in great location - close to Shady Grove Metro to walk, bike or park to commute.