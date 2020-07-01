All apartments in Rockville
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

1759 REDGATE FARMS CT

1759 Redgate Farms Court · No Longer Available
Location

1759 Redgate Farms Court, Rockville, MD 20850
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful updated townhome with so many extras and amenities you will not believe it. Enjoy the views from the large back deck and patio of trees and privacy. Major updates were done in 2016/2017 in kitchen, all 4 bathrooms, flooring, lighting, master bedroom closet, windows, patio. Completely renovated kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a solid copper farm sink with rustic hang down lighting, new cabinets with soft close drawers, built in spice storage and a concealed dishwasher. The kitchen is open to the dining area and to the living room with wood burning fireplace. Above the fireplace is a Samsung 65" curved 4K TV mounted with flexible lowering movement. There is a brick accent wall in dining and living room. Throughout the main and lower levels is hardwood look flooring. For smart home features there are dimmable Lutron smart light switches throughout allowing remote, voice or app control, LED recessed lighting throughout and a Nest smart home thermostat. Powder room is off entry hallway. Upstairs has master bedroom with ceiling fan and hanging mirror. The master bedroom closet is fully organized with rod pull down for easier access, pants rack pull outs and more. Also, lovely updated master bathroom with shower. Two other bedrooms with good closet space, one with ceiling fan, updated hall bathroom and large hall closet. Upstairs is fully carpeted. Lower level is almost fully finished with large rec room, full updated bathroom with shower, kitchenette with cabinets, sink, full size refrigerator and stackable front loading washer and dryer. From the rec room, there is a sliding glass doors to large patio with pet friendly features - dog relief area. cat scratching post, dog door can be put in sliding glass door as option, wire/screen-in patio. Also, there is a swing and a shed. Door at back of patio to walk down steps to extra community parking area. There is 1 assigned parking space in front of townhouse and other unassigned spaces. This is a small townhouse community in great location - close to Shady Grove Metro to walk, bike or park to commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1759 REDGATE FARMS CT have any available units?
1759 REDGATE FARMS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1759 REDGATE FARMS CT have?
Some of 1759 REDGATE FARMS CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1759 REDGATE FARMS CT currently offering any rent specials?
1759 REDGATE FARMS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1759 REDGATE FARMS CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1759 REDGATE FARMS CT is pet friendly.
Does 1759 REDGATE FARMS CT offer parking?
Yes, 1759 REDGATE FARMS CT offers parking.
Does 1759 REDGATE FARMS CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1759 REDGATE FARMS CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1759 REDGATE FARMS CT have a pool?
No, 1759 REDGATE FARMS CT does not have a pool.
Does 1759 REDGATE FARMS CT have accessible units?
No, 1759 REDGATE FARMS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1759 REDGATE FARMS CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1759 REDGATE FARMS CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1759 REDGATE FARMS CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1759 REDGATE FARMS CT does not have units with air conditioning.

