Rockville, MD
1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE

1709 Gruenther Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Gruenther Avenue, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful, open floor plan! A chef's dream Kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances, granite counters and "antique look" cabinets! 3 bedroom, 2 modern bathroom, single family home in the sought after neighborhood of Rockville only minutes to Twinbrook and Rockville Metro Train Stations, Downtown Rockville, Bethesda and lots of great shopping and restaurants. Recently painted throughout! Hardwood floors on main and upper levels! Family room has a wood burning fireplace! Fenced, huge backyard with a large stone patio! There is a natural gas back-up generator in the back of the house! Available now! $40 application fee due per adult over 18 yrs old. Please include copies of drivers licenses and 1 Month Pay Stubs when submitting rental application. Security Deposit & 1st month's rent must be certified funds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE have any available units?
1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE have?
Some of 1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
