1709 GRUENTHER AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful, open floor plan! A chef's dream Kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances, granite counters and "antique look" cabinets! 3 bedroom, 2 modern bathroom, single family home in the sought after neighborhood of Rockville only minutes to Twinbrook and Rockville Metro Train Stations, Downtown Rockville, Bethesda and lots of great shopping and restaurants. Recently painted throughout! Hardwood floors on main and upper levels! Family room has a wood burning fireplace! Fenced, huge backyard with a large stone patio! There is a natural gas back-up generator in the back of the house! Available now! $40 application fee due per adult over 18 yrs old. Please include copies of drivers licenses and 1 Month Pay Stubs when submitting rental application. Security Deposit & 1st month's rent must be certified funds.