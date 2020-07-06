All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 1654 Piccard Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
1654 Piccard Dr
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1654 Piccard Dr

1654 Piccard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
King Farm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1654 Piccard Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
1654 Piccard Dr Available 06/01/20 Spacious 3 Level Townhouse with 2 car garage - Renter's Warehouse proudly presents this fresh and bright 3 level townhouse featuring 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths and 2 car garage. Basement level entry with rec room full bath and laundry room. Main level, features a balcony, half bath, fireplace and an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Top level is featured with 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom in the hallway and a spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, and master bathroom has a standing shower and separate tub. $50.00 application fee. Close to Shady Grove Metro, I-270, and I-370. For showings please contact Joe Costantini at 571-501-3894. Due to COVID19 all in person showings must wear face masks.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5709882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 Piccard Dr have any available units?
1654 Piccard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1654 Piccard Dr have?
Some of 1654 Piccard Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1654 Piccard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1654 Piccard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 Piccard Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1654 Piccard Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 1654 Piccard Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1654 Piccard Dr offers parking.
Does 1654 Piccard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1654 Piccard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 Piccard Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1654 Piccard Dr has a pool.
Does 1654 Piccard Dr have accessible units?
No, 1654 Piccard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 Piccard Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1654 Piccard Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1654 Piccard Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1654 Piccard Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd
Rockville, MD 20855
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd
Rockville, MD 20851
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University