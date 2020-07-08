All apartments in Rockville
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

160 TALBOTT STREET

160 Talbott Street · No Longer Available
Location

160 Talbott Street, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 1-bedroom apartment is located in secluded and wooded area off Rockville Pike and the complex adjoins Woodmont Country Club at some points. Large private patio in front of apartment . Accessible to major highways/public transportation/ Rockville Pike shopping/ restaurants/ METRO. Bus line to NIH and Joint Base Hospital (Navy Medical & Walter Reed). Bus depot begins in Rockville, (passes Montgomery College),goes through Bethesda and ends at Friendship Heights at the DC Line. Tenant occupied but will move out when new tenants arrive. Very large parking lot with unassigned spaces. Steps with railing from parking lot leads to sidewalk and apartment,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 TALBOTT STREET have any available units?
160 TALBOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 160 TALBOTT STREET have?
Some of 160 TALBOTT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 TALBOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
160 TALBOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 TALBOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 160 TALBOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 160 TALBOTT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 160 TALBOTT STREET offers parking.
Does 160 TALBOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 TALBOTT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 TALBOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 160 TALBOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 160 TALBOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 160 TALBOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 160 TALBOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 TALBOTT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 TALBOTT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 TALBOTT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

