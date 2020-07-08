160 TALBOTT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This 1-bedroom apartment is located in secluded and wooded area off Rockville Pike and the complex adjoins Woodmont Country Club at some points. Large private patio in front of apartment . Accessible to major highways/public transportation/ Rockville Pike shopping/ restaurants/ METRO. Bus line to NIH and Joint Base Hospital (Navy Medical & Walter Reed). Bus depot begins in Rockville, (passes Montgomery College),goes through Bethesda and ends at Friendship Heights at the DC Line. Tenant occupied but will move out when new tenants arrive. Very large parking lot with unassigned spaces. Steps with railing from parking lot leads to sidewalk and apartment,