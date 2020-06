Amenities

This is your chance to live in the desired neighborhood of King Farm! This well maintained townhome has stainless steel appliances, an open layout, two car garage, and even a private deck. Tons of community amenities such as pools, parks, and a gym. Just minutes away from major retailers and restaurants! Easy access to 270 and 200. Free shuttle available to Shady Grove Metro Station. Available immediately for rent!