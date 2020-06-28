116 MOORE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Gorgeous and spacious townhome conveniently located near downtown Rockville and Rockville Metro Station! Entry level is a fully finished in-law suite with a bedroom, full bath, laundry area, and access to the attached 1 car garage. Upstairs is the main living area with gleaming hardwood floors throughout and features the living/dining combination and sunny eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar seating. The upper level has two master suites with walk-in closets and two full baths. This home has a fenced in private patio in the back and backs up to open land. Newly painted and new carpet. The quiet community has a playground and just steps away to the Metro, parks, shops, and restaurants.