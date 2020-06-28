All apartments in Rockville
116 MOORE DRIVE

116 Moore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

116 Moore Drive, Rockville, MD 20850

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Gorgeous and spacious townhome conveniently located near downtown Rockville and Rockville Metro Station! Entry level is a fully finished in-law suite with a bedroom, full bath, laundry area, and access to the attached 1 car garage. Upstairs is the main living area with gleaming hardwood floors throughout and features the living/dining combination and sunny eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar seating. The upper level has two master suites with walk-in closets and two full baths. This home has a fenced in private patio in the back and backs up to open land. Newly painted and new carpet. The quiet community has a playground and just steps away to the Metro, parks, shops, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 MOORE DRIVE have any available units?
116 MOORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 116 MOORE DRIVE have?
Some of 116 MOORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 MOORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
116 MOORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 MOORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 116 MOORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 116 MOORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 116 MOORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 116 MOORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 MOORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 MOORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 116 MOORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 116 MOORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 116 MOORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 116 MOORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 MOORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 MOORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 MOORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
