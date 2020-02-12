1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE

Amenities
The luxury larger/ suitable model in King Farm community, 4 bedrooms ,3 and a half bath, main level w/upgrade hardwood floor and New kitchen w/ granite counter top/ New Appliances, ceramic tile on floor ,and den on main level w / hard wood floor, detach 2 garage in the rear from court yard , New Carpet on second and up level, huge recreation area and two 4 bedrooms and , one full bath on top level community w/ shuttle bus to subway, walk to shops , pool, tennis court, park and close to I-270/370, Rt / 355.