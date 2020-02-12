1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

The luxury larger/ suitable model in King Farm community, 4 bedrooms ,3 and a half bath, main level w/upgrade hardwood floor and New kitchen w/ granite counter top/ New Appliances, ceramic tile on floor ,and den on main level w / hard wood floor, detach 2 garage in the rear from court yard , New Carpet on second and up level, huge recreation area and two 4 bedrooms and , one full bath on top level community w/ shuttle bus to subway, walk to shops , pool, tennis court, park and close to I-270/370, Rt / 355.