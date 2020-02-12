All apartments in Rockville
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:55 PM

1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE

1113 Crestfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
The luxury larger/ suitable model in King Farm community, 4 bedrooms ,3 and a half bath, main level w/upgrade hardwood floor and New kitchen w/ granite counter top/ New Appliances, ceramic tile on floor ,and den on main level w / hard wood floor, detach 2 garage in the rear from court yard , New Carpet on second and up level, huge recreation area and two 4 bedrooms and , one full bath on top level community w/ shuttle bus to subway, walk to shops , pool, tennis court, park and close to I-270/370, Rt / 355.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 CRESTFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
