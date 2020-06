Amenities

ceiling fan oven refrigerator

LEAST EXPENSIVE SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL WIHIN 5 MILES!! WELL-MAINTAINED HOME, FRESHLY PAINTED, WITH NEW BATH AND NEW BEDROOM FLOORS . LARGE STORAGE SHED OUT BACK. QUICK ACCESS TO 355 AND 270. 1 MILE DOWNHILL TO TWINBROOK METRO. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS. SUBMIT GCAAR APPLICATION WITH $50 CERTIFIED FUNDS FOR EACH ADULT. PROVIDE COPY OF DRIVER'S LICENSE AND 2 MOST RECENT PAY STUBS.