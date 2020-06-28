All apartments in Rockville
Last updated March 1 2020

1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE

1023 Crestfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1023 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious single family home in King Farm. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. 2 car attached garage. Open sitting areas on both upper floors. Huge open kitchen with new dishwasher and tons of counter and storage space. Laundry room on upper level with new washer and dryer. Gas fireplace in family room. Roomy master bathroom and 2 walk in closets. Full unfinished basement. Large windows and plenty of sunshine! Free neighborhood shuttle bus service to Shady Grove Metro (Red Line). Minutes to I-270, Rt 355, ICC (MD 200), I-370, Shady Grove Metro. Easy commute to Walter Reed, Washington DC, Frederick or Baltimore. Near shopping & dining. Access to community pools, playgrounds, walking trails, tennis courts and more. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
