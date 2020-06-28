1023 CRESTFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

Spacious single family home in King Farm. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. 2 car attached garage. Open sitting areas on both upper floors. Huge open kitchen with new dishwasher and tons of counter and storage space. Laundry room on upper level with new washer and dryer. Gas fireplace in family room. Roomy master bathroom and 2 walk in closets. Full unfinished basement. Large windows and plenty of sunshine! Free neighborhood shuttle bus service to Shady Grove Metro (Red Line). Minutes to I-270, Rt 355, ICC (MD 200), I-370, Shady Grove Metro. Easy commute to Walter Reed, Washington DC, Frederick or Baltimore. Near shopping & dining. Access to community pools, playgrounds, walking trails, tennis courts and more. Available immediately.