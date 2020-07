Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Stone front townhouse at King Farm, near major commute routes, 200, 270, 370, and 355. First floor has gas insert fireplace / laminate wood floor and family room for many functions. two car garages and plenty of visitor parking. Gleaming hardwood floor on living room and dining room, kitchen with pantry for storage. Laundry room is at bedroom level. two full bathrooms w tubs upstairs. 24 hour notice. appointment only. House will be available 6/7.