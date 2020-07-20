101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404

Amenities

This bright and open two-level 2 bed/2 bath condo with loft on the 2nd level is fully FURNISHED and includes water and internet. It's a top floor unit and has no shared walls/stairwells on each side. Vaulted ceiling in living and dining area. Fresh paint, hardwoods in the living/dining room & new carpet in the bedrooms. Full size Washer and Dryer in the unit and spacious balcony. Conveniently located near Metro & commuter routes. King Farm community is one of the best in the area with several pools, clubhouse, gym, sports courts, shuttle to Shady Grove Metro station, restaurants, Safeway & lots of green areas. Easy access to 270 & the ICC. Private garage included w/unit. Ready to move in! Just bring your suitcases.