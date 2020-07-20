All apartments in Rockville
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:55 AM

101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404

101 Watkins Pond Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

101 Watkins Pond Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This bright and open two-level 2 bed/2 bath condo with loft on the 2nd level is fully FURNISHED and includes water and internet. It's a top floor unit and has no shared walls/stairwells on each side. Vaulted ceiling in living and dining area. Fresh paint, hardwoods in the living/dining room & new carpet in the bedrooms. Full size Washer and Dryer in the unit and spacious balcony. Conveniently located near Metro & commuter routes. King Farm community is one of the best in the area with several pools, clubhouse, gym, sports courts, shuttle to Shady Grove Metro station, restaurants, Safeway & lots of green areas. Easy access to 270 & the ICC. Private garage included w/unit. Ready to move in! Just bring your suitcases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404 have any available units?
101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404 have?
Some of 101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404 currently offering any rent specials?
101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404 pet-friendly?
No, 101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404 offer parking?
Yes, 101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404 offers parking.
Does 101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404 have a pool?
Yes, 101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404 has a pool.
Does 101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404 have accessible units?
No, 101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404 have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 WATKINS POND BLVD #4-404 does not have units with air conditioning.
