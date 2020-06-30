1003 Crestfield Drive

Amenities

1003 Crestfield Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 - First Time Rental for this large end unit town home. Some of the many features include upgraded kitchen with Cherry Cabinets/Stainless, Steel Appliances and center island. Hardwood floors throughout Ceramic tile upgrades in bathrooms , laundry bedroom level , lower level with with large recreational room and 4th bedroom with full sized window. Walk to Village Center. Take Community Shuttle To Metro . 24 month lease , good credit and no pets . See Virtual Tour/ Photos



No Pets Allowed



