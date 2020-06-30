All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 1003 Crestfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
1003 Crestfield Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

1003 Crestfield Drive

1003 Crestfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
King Farm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1003 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1003 Crestfield Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 - First Time Rental for this large end unit town home. Some of the many features include upgraded kitchen with Cherry Cabinets/Stainless, Steel Appliances and center island. Hardwood floors throughout Ceramic tile upgrades in bathrooms , laundry bedroom level , lower level with with large recreational room and 4th bedroom with full sized window. Walk to Village Center. Take Community Shuttle To Metro . 24 month lease , good credit and no pets . See Virtual Tour/ Photos

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5177036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Crestfield Drive have any available units?
1003 Crestfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
Is 1003 Crestfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Crestfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Crestfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Crestfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 1003 Crestfield Drive offer parking?
No, 1003 Crestfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1003 Crestfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Crestfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Crestfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1003 Crestfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Crestfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1003 Crestfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Crestfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Crestfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Crestfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 Crestfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr
Rockville, MD 20850
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St
Rockville, MD 20851
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St
Rockville, MD 20850
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way
Rockville, MD 20850
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln
Rockville, MD 20851
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr
Rockville, MD 20850

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University