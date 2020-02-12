10 BLUE HOSTA WAY

Amenities
TUCKED AWAY IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD BACKING TO WOODS! Spectacular recently remodeled 3BR+den/3.5BA townhouse. Over 2,800 sq. ft of living area on 3 levels including 9-ft. ceilings; gleaming hardwood floors on entire main level, stairs and upstairs landing; NEW custom painting, NEW carpeting, NEW lighting, NEW brushed nickel door hardware throughout; gourmet GRANITE kitchen with 42-inch painted cabinets & island cooktop; breakfast area/sunroom and family room off kitchen; master bedroom with cathedral ceiling, sitting area separated by decorative columns; luxury master bath with ceramic tile floor and surround with 2-person corner Jacuzzi soaking tub and separate shower; huge lower level walk-out recreation room with gas fireplace, den or 4th bedroom, full bath and exercise room. 2-year Lease Preferred and Pets on Case-by-Case Basis.