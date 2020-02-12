10 BLUE HOSTA WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

TUCKED AWAY IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD BACKING TO WOODS! Spectacular recently remodeled 3BR+den/3.5BA townhouse. Over 2,800 sq. ft of living area on 3 levels including 9-ft. ceilings; gleaming hardwood floors on entire main level, stairs and upstairs landing; NEW custom painting, NEW carpeting, NEW lighting, NEW brushed nickel door hardware throughout; gourmet GRANITE kitchen with 42-inch painted cabinets & island cooktop; breakfast area/sunroom and family room off kitchen; master bedroom with cathedral ceiling, sitting area separated by decorative columns; luxury master bath with ceramic tile floor and surround with 2-person corner Jacuzzi soaking tub and separate shower; huge lower level walk-out recreation room with gas fireplace, den or 4th bedroom, full bath and exercise room. 2-year Lease Preferred and Pets on Case-by-Case Basis.