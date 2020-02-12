All apartments in Rockville
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:57 AM

10 BLUE HOSTA WAY

10 Blue Hosta Way · No Longer Available
Location

10 Blue Hosta Way, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TUCKED AWAY IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD BACKING TO WOODS! Spectacular recently remodeled 3BR+den/3.5BA townhouse. Over 2,800 sq. ft of living area on 3 levels including 9-ft. ceilings; gleaming hardwood floors on entire main level, stairs and upstairs landing; NEW custom painting, NEW carpeting, NEW lighting, NEW brushed nickel door hardware throughout; gourmet GRANITE kitchen with 42-inch painted cabinets & island cooktop; breakfast area/sunroom and family room off kitchen; master bedroom with cathedral ceiling, sitting area separated by decorative columns; luxury master bath with ceramic tile floor and surround with 2-person corner Jacuzzi soaking tub and separate shower; huge lower level walk-out recreation room with gas fireplace, den or 4th bedroom, full bath and exercise room. 2-year Lease Preferred and Pets on Case-by-Case Basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 BLUE HOSTA WAY have any available units?
10 BLUE HOSTA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 10 BLUE HOSTA WAY have?
Some of 10 BLUE HOSTA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 BLUE HOSTA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10 BLUE HOSTA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 BLUE HOSTA WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 BLUE HOSTA WAY is pet friendly.
Does 10 BLUE HOSTA WAY offer parking?
No, 10 BLUE HOSTA WAY does not offer parking.
Does 10 BLUE HOSTA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 BLUE HOSTA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 BLUE HOSTA WAY have a pool?
No, 10 BLUE HOSTA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 10 BLUE HOSTA WAY have accessible units?
No, 10 BLUE HOSTA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10 BLUE HOSTA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 BLUE HOSTA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 BLUE HOSTA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 BLUE HOSTA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

