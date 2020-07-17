6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully remodeled condominium in the sought after community of Westchester Park now available! This gorgeous unit in the heart of College Park is move in ready and centrally located for convenient access to shopping, parks, Metro and UMD (free shuttle to campus). Enjoy an updated kitchen with new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Amazing feature wall in the large dining area. Plentiful natural light throughout. Great views of Greenbelt Park and an open outdoor space to relax after a long day. Schedule your appointment today, this one will not last long!