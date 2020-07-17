All apartments in Prince George's County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE

6030 Westchester Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6030 Westchester Park Drive, Prince George's County, MD 20740

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled condominium in the sought after community of Westchester Park now available! This gorgeous unit in the heart of College Park is move in ready and centrally located for convenient access to shopping, parks, Metro and UMD (free shuttle to campus). Enjoy an updated kitchen with new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Amazing feature wall in the large dining area. Plentiful natural light throughout. Great views of Greenbelt Park and an open outdoor space to relax after a long day. Schedule your appointment today, this one will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE have any available units?
6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince George's County, MD.
What amenities does 6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince George's County.
Does 6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6030 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
