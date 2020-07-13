Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal microwave range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community tennis court

Just moments away from Washington DC and the University of Maryland, Prince Georgetown offers convenient living in Prince Georges County, Maryland. These rental apartments and townhomes are beautifully designed and the community is known as one of the greatest locations in New Carrollton. Only a short drive to Washington DC and everything the city has to offer, these Maryland apartments and townhomes have all the modern amenities you need as well as the place to put you between work, entertainment and shopping. From enjoying your very own garden to convenience in shopping and restaurants, Prince Georgetown is just minutes away from the National Aeronautics and Space Agency, the National Security Agency, Fort Meade, and more!

