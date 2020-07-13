All apartments in East Riverdale
Prince Georgetown
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Prince Georgetown

6272 67th Ct · (301) 888-5608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD 20737
East Riverdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 6211 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 6306 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prince Georgetown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
tennis court
Just moments away from Washington DC and the University of Maryland, Prince Georgetown offers convenient living in Prince Georges County, Maryland. These rental apartments and townhomes are beautifully designed and the community is known as one of the greatest locations in New Carrollton. Only a short drive to Washington DC and everything the city has to offer, these Maryland apartments and townhomes have all the modern amenities you need as well as the place to put you between work, entertainment and shopping. From enjoying your very own garden to convenience in shopping and restaurants, Prince Georgetown is just minutes away from the National Aeronautics and Space Agency, the National Security Agency, Fort Meade, and more!\n

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 1
rent: $30
restrictions: No more than 50 pounds, no pitbull, germa shepherds, doberman, husky, rottweiler, greyhound
Parking Details: Free parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prince Georgetown have any available units?
Prince Georgetown has 2 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Prince Georgetown have?
Some of Prince Georgetown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prince Georgetown currently offering any rent specials?
Prince Georgetown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prince Georgetown pet-friendly?
Yes, Prince Georgetown is pet friendly.
Does Prince Georgetown offer parking?
Yes, Prince Georgetown offers parking.
Does Prince Georgetown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Prince Georgetown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Prince Georgetown have a pool?
Yes, Prince Georgetown has a pool.
Does Prince Georgetown have accessible units?
Yes, Prince Georgetown has accessible units.
Does Prince Georgetown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prince Georgetown has units with dishwashers.
Does Prince Georgetown have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Prince Georgetown has units with air conditioning.
