5905 BEECHER STREET

5905 Beecher Street · (703) 286-7253
Location

5905 Beecher Street, Prince George's County, MD 20785
Cheverly

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Craftsman style home in Cheverly, Md. est. one mile over the DC line and a quarter mile to the Cheverly Orange Line Metro. The home is a quarter mile walk from the Cheverly Metro (six stops from Capitol South and twelve from Farragut Square) and is located in a safe, quiet neighborhood. Cheverly is located 7.2 miles from the U.S. Capitol, 25 minutes from Annapolis and 40 minutes from Baltimore. The house is +- 1,620 sf on upper two levels, on a 14,700 sf lot, with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms; house also includes a +- 930 sf unfinished basements, and +- 350 of enclosed/covered porches. Property was extensively renovated in mid/late 2010 with renovations including re-painting, refinishing of hardwood floors, new plumbing, electrical, and mechanical systems, new bathrooms, new kitchen, and work on other interior finishes. Available for Lease May 1, 2020. Property neighbors Cheverly West, a 3. $2,350/mo.; work, rental and credit references will be requested of prospective lessees. Income must be 2.75x rental amount. Call Owner to Schedule Appt. 1 year; lessee covers all utilities, and must maintain the property well. Owners cover real estate taxes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5905 BEECHER STREET have any available units?
5905 BEECHER STREET has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5905 BEECHER STREET have?
Some of 5905 BEECHER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5905 BEECHER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5905 BEECHER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 BEECHER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5905 BEECHER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince George's County.
Does 5905 BEECHER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5905 BEECHER STREET offers parking.
Does 5905 BEECHER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5905 BEECHER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 BEECHER STREET have a pool?
No, 5905 BEECHER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5905 BEECHER STREET have accessible units?
No, 5905 BEECHER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 BEECHER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5905 BEECHER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5905 BEECHER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5905 BEECHER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
