5905 BEECHER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Craftsman style home in Cheverly, Md. est. one mile over the DC line and a quarter mile to the Cheverly Orange Line Metro. The home is a quarter mile walk from the Cheverly Metro (six stops from Capitol South and twelve from Farragut Square) and is located in a safe, quiet neighborhood. Cheverly is located 7.2 miles from the U.S. Capitol, 25 minutes from Annapolis and 40 minutes from Baltimore. The house is +- 1,620 sf on upper two levels, on a 14,700 sf lot, with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms; house also includes a +- 930 sf unfinished basements, and +- 350 of enclosed/covered porches. Property was extensively renovated in mid/late 2010 with renovations including re-painting, refinishing of hardwood floors, new plumbing, electrical, and mechanical systems, new bathrooms, new kitchen, and work on other interior finishes. Available for Lease May 1, 2020. Property neighbors Cheverly West, a 3. $2,350/mo.; work, rental and credit references will be requested of prospective lessees. Income must be 2.75x rental amount. Call Owner to Schedule Appt. 1 year; lessee covers all utilities, and must maintain the property well. Owners cover real estate taxes.