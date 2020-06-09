All apartments in Pikesville
7022 DEERFIELD ROAD
7022 DEERFIELD ROAD

7022 Deerfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

7022 Deerfield Road, Pikesville, MD 21208

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This charming all brick colonial is located in Pikesville, Maryland. Situated on a large lot setback from the street, this home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms over 3 levels. The rooms here are all well-proportioned and light filled. The main level has hardwoods throughout and is composed of the living room, dining room, and kitchen. This homes entertainment space is anchored by a wood burning brick fireplace that serves as the focal point of the room. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and a beautiful tile backsplash. The kitchen features a flat electric range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. The upper level features a 3-piece washroom with an updated vanity and fixtures, an amply sized master, and 2 other bedrooms. The lower living-level has been updated and is light and bright. This area doesn't feel like a lower level as a result of the many light fixtures and large sliding door that provides light and egress to the rear garden. This can used as a secondary entertainment space or guest quarters given its proximity to the homes second full bath. The large rear garden is a blank canvas begging to be transformed into an outdoor oasis. Let your imagination run wild with the endless options that it could be configured into. Located off of I-695 and I-795, this home is only a 17-minute walk or roll to the Milford Mill Metro Station, and an 11-minute walk to the Seven Mile supermarket! Located near the supermarket off Reisterstown Rd are various other shops, restaurants, and services. This is an amazing home with tons of charm and personality. Don't miss out on this amazing property that is literally minutes to EVERYTHING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7022 DEERFIELD ROAD have any available units?
7022 DEERFIELD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 7022 DEERFIELD ROAD have?
Some of 7022 DEERFIELD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7022 DEERFIELD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7022 DEERFIELD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7022 DEERFIELD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7022 DEERFIELD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 7022 DEERFIELD ROAD offer parking?
No, 7022 DEERFIELD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7022 DEERFIELD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7022 DEERFIELD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7022 DEERFIELD ROAD have a pool?
No, 7022 DEERFIELD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7022 DEERFIELD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7022 DEERFIELD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7022 DEERFIELD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7022 DEERFIELD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7022 DEERFIELD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7022 DEERFIELD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
