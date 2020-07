Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

CONTACT KELLY MALAGARI AT 301-325-3087 WITH QUESTIONS. Move in Ready! Large Condo/Patio Home; 2 Spacious BRs, 2 BA's; LR off Foyer w/Slider to Patio; Master has Walk-in Closet, Bath w/Double Vanity & Ceramic Shower; Kitchen has SS App, FP & opens to Dining Area; Laundry/Utility Closet off Kitchen & Small Storage Closet; Super Location - Close to The Shops at Quarry Lake at Greenspring - Minutes to Major Commuter Routes too!