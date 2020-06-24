2714 SMITH AVENUE

Amenities

Exterior consists of security door, replacement windows, 2 car driveway, fully fenced large yard, and rear covered patio.1st Floor consists of carpeted living/dining room combo with LED lights. Kitchen: black appliances, dual sink, granite counters, walkout. 2nd floor features fully carpeted bedrooms, including a Jack and Jill master with 2 closets; window treatments; tons of natural light, ceiling fans in 2 larger bedrooms, full Bath with tiled floor, tons of storage, and extra large mirror cabinet. Basement consists of large open tiled area with an extra sink, full bath, large washer dryer room, additional storage closet, walkout, and sump pump. No pets please. Immediate possession!