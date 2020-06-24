All apartments in Pikesville
2714 SMITH AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2714 SMITH AVENUE

2714 Smith Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2714 Smith Avenue, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Exterior consists of security door, replacement windows, 2 car driveway, fully fenced large yard, and rear covered patio.1st Floor consists of carpeted living/dining room combo with LED lights. Kitchen: black appliances, dual sink, granite counters, walkout. 2nd floor features fully carpeted bedrooms, including a Jack and Jill master with 2 closets; window treatments; tons of natural light, ceiling fans in 2 larger bedrooms, full Bath with tiled floor, tons of storage, and extra large mirror cabinet. Basement consists of large open tiled area with an extra sink, full bath, large washer dryer room, additional storage closet, walkout, and sump pump. No pets please. Immediate possession!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 SMITH AVENUE have any available units?
2714 SMITH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 2714 SMITH AVENUE have?
Some of 2714 SMITH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 SMITH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2714 SMITH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 SMITH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2714 SMITH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 2714 SMITH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2714 SMITH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2714 SMITH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2714 SMITH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 SMITH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2714 SMITH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2714 SMITH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2714 SMITH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 SMITH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2714 SMITH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2714 SMITH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2714 SMITH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
