2212 SUGARCONE ROAD

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely renovated top to bottom 5 bedroom/2.5 bath brick rancher in the super-popular Greengate section of Summit Park features new kitchen, lighting, windows, gas heat, A/C, flooring, systems, and appliances. Hardwood flooring in all 4 upstairs bedrooms; updated baths; enormous, partially carpeted basement with a bedroom, half bath, walkout, and unlimited storage; awesome deck, stone patio; fully fenced yard, and 2 car driveway. Pets considered. Long term lease preferred. Convenient to: the Quarry, Smith Ave, the Beltway (exit 22), Greenspring Shopping Center, Summit Park Elementary, and Mt. Washington. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!