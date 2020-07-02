All apartments in Pikesville
2212 SUGARCONE ROAD
2212 SUGARCONE ROAD

2212 Sugarcone Road · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Sugarcone Road, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated top to bottom 5 bedroom/2.5 bath brick rancher in the super-popular Greengate section of Summit Park features new kitchen, lighting, windows, gas heat, A/C, flooring, systems, and appliances. Hardwood flooring in all 4 upstairs bedrooms; updated baths; enormous, partially carpeted basement with a bedroom, half bath, walkout, and unlimited storage; awesome deck, stone patio; fully fenced yard, and 2 car driveway. Pets considered. Long term lease preferred. Convenient to: the Quarry, Smith Ave, the Beltway (exit 22), Greenspring Shopping Center, Summit Park Elementary, and Mt. Washington. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 SUGARCONE ROAD have any available units?
2212 SUGARCONE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 2212 SUGARCONE ROAD have?
Some of 2212 SUGARCONE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 SUGARCONE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2212 SUGARCONE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 SUGARCONE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2212 SUGARCONE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2212 SUGARCONE ROAD offer parking?
No, 2212 SUGARCONE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2212 SUGARCONE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2212 SUGARCONE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 SUGARCONE ROAD have a pool?
No, 2212 SUGARCONE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2212 SUGARCONE ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 2212 SUGARCONE ROAD has accessible units.
Does 2212 SUGARCONE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 SUGARCONE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 SUGARCONE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2212 SUGARCONE ROAD has units with air conditioning.

