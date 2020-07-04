Very nice Mezzanine / ground level Condo with many nice features in a very convenient neighborhood. These units are rarely available for rent. Secure lobby with remote buzzer entry. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Updated kitchen and laminate flooring. Huge living room with built-ins and a gas fireplace. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet and private bath. Additional bedroom with walk-in closet and adjacent hall full bath with tub/shower combo. Separate dining room and updated kitchen with white cabinets and granite counter tops. All high end Stainless steel appliances including a gas Kitchen Aid Range. You'll certainly enjoy this light and bright unit with windows in every room that bath the home in natural light. Quickly available. minor touch-ups in process.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE have any available units?
2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE have?
Some of 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.