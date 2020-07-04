2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities lobby

Very nice Mezzanine / ground level Condo with many nice features in a very convenient neighborhood. These units are rarely available for rent. Secure lobby with remote buzzer entry. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Updated kitchen and laminate flooring. Huge living room with built-ins and a gas fireplace. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet and private bath. Additional bedroom with walk-in closet and adjacent hall full bath with tub/shower combo. Separate dining room and updated kitchen with white cabinets and granite counter tops. All high end Stainless steel appliances including a gas Kitchen Aid Range. You'll certainly enjoy this light and bright unit with windows in every room that bath the home in natural light. Quickly available. minor touch-ups in process.