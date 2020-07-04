All apartments in Pikesville
Find more places like 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pikesville, MD
/
2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE

2105 Charles Henry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pikesville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2105 Charles Henry Lane, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
lobby
Very nice Mezzanine / ground level Condo with many nice features in a very convenient neighborhood. These units are rarely available for rent. Secure lobby with remote buzzer entry. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Updated kitchen and laminate flooring. Huge living room with built-ins and a gas fireplace. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet and private bath. Additional bedroom with walk-in closet and adjacent hall full bath with tub/shower combo. Separate dining room and updated kitchen with white cabinets and granite counter tops. All high end Stainless steel appliances including a gas Kitchen Aid Range. You'll certainly enjoy this light and bright unit with windows in every room that bath the home in natural light. Quickly available. minor touch-ups in process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE have any available units?
2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE have?
Some of 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE offer parking?
No, 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE have a pool?
No, 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE have accessible units?
No, 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 CHARLES HENRY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct
Pikesville, MD 21208
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd
Pikesville, MD 21208
Residences at Pomona Park
1 Pomona N
Pikesville, MD 21208
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21215
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21208
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue
Pikesville, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Pikesville 1 BedroomsPikesville 2 Bedrooms
Pikesville Apartments with BalconyPikesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pikesville Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MD
Parkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College