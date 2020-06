Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Exceptionally well-maintained condo features One Bedroom plus a Den, One Full Bath and a private glassed-in Sunroom! Rare for a Condo! Granite Kitchen. Gorgeous laminate and ceramic flooring throughout. Common laundry on LL just steps away from this unit. Some furniture can stay or go.