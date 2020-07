Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

LOOKING FOR A LARGE AND BEAUTIFUL RENTAL IN PIKESVILLE...2 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH IN STEVENSON VILLAGE FOR $1350 A MONTH! 2ND FLOOR UNIT PROVIDES A PARK LIKE SETTING. UPDATED KITCHEN, BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT HOME, WALK-IN CLOSET, SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN, PORCH & TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT ALL MAKE THIS A GREAT UNIT. NO PETS. MOVE IN TODAY!!RENT INCLUDES GAS HEAT, HOT WATER AND COMMUNITY POOL & ADDITIONAL STORAGE UNIT!