Amenities
12 Sherwood Ave. Available 08/16/19 Charming and Cozy Victorian - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath and well kept home with front porch/sunroom, built- bookcase, hardwood floors. Lots of upgrades, including updated baths, tile floors, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances!
Call us now to set an appointment and make this your next home!
*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3195899)