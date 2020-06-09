Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

12 Sherwood Ave. Available 08/16/19 Charming and Cozy Victorian - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath and well kept home with front porch/sunroom, built- bookcase, hardwood floors. Lots of upgrades, including updated baths, tile floors, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3195899)