12 Sherwood Ave.
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

12 Sherwood Ave.

12 Sherwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12 Sherwood Avenue, Pikesville, MD 21208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
12 Sherwood Ave. Available 08/16/19 Charming and Cozy Victorian - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath and well kept home with front porch/sunroom, built- bookcase, hardwood floors. Lots of upgrades, including updated baths, tile floors, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances!

Call us now to set an appointment and make this your next home!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3195899)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Sherwood Ave. have any available units?
12 Sherwood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 12 Sherwood Ave. have?
Some of 12 Sherwood Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Sherwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
12 Sherwood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Sherwood Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 12 Sherwood Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 12 Sherwood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 12 Sherwood Ave. offers parking.
Does 12 Sherwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Sherwood Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Sherwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 12 Sherwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 12 Sherwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 12 Sherwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Sherwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Sherwood Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Sherwood Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 Sherwood Ave. has units with air conditioning.
