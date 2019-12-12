All apartments in Pikesville
Find more places like 104 LANCEFIELD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pikesville, MD
/
104 LANCEFIELD ROAD
Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:38 PM

104 LANCEFIELD ROAD

104 Lancefield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pikesville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

104 Lancefield Road, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Most desirable 3 Bedroom + 2 full & 2 half bath beautiful garage townhome in a most sought after area known as Summit Chase. Main entry is level from walkway or inside from the garage. First level provides comfortable family room plus half bath with sliding doors to rear yard; second level provides living room/dining room with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with skylights, granite counters, built-ins, hardwood flooring, gas cooking, half bath and sliding doors to spacious deck with steps facing open space; Master bedroom on upper level with super bath, soaking tub and separate shower and walk-in closet....2 additional bedrooms with vaulted ceilings in all three bedrooms. Conveniently located to beltway ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 LANCEFIELD ROAD have any available units?
104 LANCEFIELD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 104 LANCEFIELD ROAD have?
Some of 104 LANCEFIELD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 LANCEFIELD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
104 LANCEFIELD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 LANCEFIELD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 104 LANCEFIELD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 104 LANCEFIELD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 104 LANCEFIELD ROAD offers parking.
Does 104 LANCEFIELD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 LANCEFIELD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 LANCEFIELD ROAD have a pool?
No, 104 LANCEFIELD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 104 LANCEFIELD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 104 LANCEFIELD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 104 LANCEFIELD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 LANCEFIELD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 LANCEFIELD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 LANCEFIELD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct
Pikesville, MD 21208
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Residences at Pomona Park
1 Pomona N
Pikesville, MD 21208
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21215
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21208
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue
Pikesville, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Pikesville 1 BedroomsPikesville 2 Bedrooms
Pikesville Apartments with BalconyPikesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pikesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MD
Parkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College