104 LANCEFIELD ROAD

Most desirable 3 Bedroom + 2 full & 2 half bath beautiful garage townhome in a most sought after area known as Summit Chase. Main entry is level from walkway or inside from the garage. First level provides comfortable family room plus half bath with sliding doors to rear yard; second level provides living room/dining room with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with skylights, granite counters, built-ins, hardwood flooring, gas cooking, half bath and sliding doors to spacious deck with steps facing open space; Master bedroom on upper level with super bath, soaking tub and separate shower and walk-in closet....2 additional bedrooms with vaulted ceilings in all three bedrooms. Conveniently located to beltway ...